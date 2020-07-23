Photo Essay: Full training schedule returns to Fort McCoy's RTS-Maintenance

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Sgt. 1st Class Kimberly Middleton with Regional Training Site-Maintenance cleans a...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Sgt. 1st Class Kimberly Middleton with Regional Training Site-Maintenance cleans a classroom area July 16, 2020, in building 1370 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Regional Training Site-Maintenance staff resumed their institutional training courses in July 2020. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Regional Training Site-Maintenance personnel are shown in action July 16, 2020, at Fort McCoy.



The Regional Training Site-Maintenance staff resumed their institutional training courses in July 2020.



n early July, three 89B military occupational specialty (MOS) courses began, including the 89B Ammunition Supply Course and 89B Advanced Leader Course (ALC), said 89B course manager Master Sgt. Sarah Johnson.



The Ammunition Supply Course (ASC) is a four-week course that provides training for Soldiers who are reclassifying to the 89B military occupational specialty, the course description states. The 89B ALC further builds on what was learned in the ASC. There is also an 89B Senior Leader Course (SLC).



In addition to 89B courses, RTS-Maintenance also trains Soldiers in the Army’s 91-series MOS.



During July, other courses ramping up are the 91B10 Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic Course, 91B3O Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic ALC, 91L30 Construction Equipment Repairer ALC, 91J10 Quartermaster/Chemical Equipment Repairer Course, and the 91/94 Ordnance SLC.



Sgt. 1st Class Charles Abert, who serves as the course manager for the 91L10 Construction Equipment Repairer Course and its related ALC, said prior to the courses resuming in July that the last course at the facility finished April 5 because of the COVID-19 pandemic response. However, during the time between courses, all of the RTS-Maintenance staff remained busy.



