NDW Hosts Virtual “Listen, Learn, & Lead Campaign”

WASHINGTON (NNS) - Naval District Washington (NDW) hosted its fourth virtual Listen, Learn, & Lead Campaign on Wednesday, July 22.



The Listen, Learn, & Lead Campaign, which stems from the Chief of Naval Operation’s “Culture of Excellence” initiative, is a series of online town hall interviews hosted on NDW’s Facebook page. It provides a platform for individuals from different backgrounds and experiences to offer diverse insight and perspectives on life experiences.



“It is a short term, multifaceted approach to enhance connectedness between members of the NDW workforce,” said NDW Chaplain, Capt. Judy Malana. “It capitalizes on existing resources and leverages diversity through inclusion to foster a sense of belonging, to build community, and to maintain operational readiness.”



Malana who spearheads the Listen, Learn, & Lead Campaign, which started in June, has invited several trailblazers with inspiring stories.



The first broadcast interview featured Dr. Gladys and Ira West, mathemiticians whose work led to the development of our modern Global Positioning System. The second broadcast inteview featured retired Rear Adm. Sinclair Harris, president of National Naval Officers Association; and the third broadcast was with Rear Adm. Cedric Pringle, commandant of the National War College.



During the fourth town hall event, Mr. Timothy Bridges, a member of the Senior Executive Service and executive director of Navy Installations Command was interviewed on several topics, ranging from COVID-19 precautions and how to have tough conversations to what success means to him.



“Success is different for everybody,” said Bridges. “The best way to be successful is to take responsibility for your career and to try your best to generate success through others.” He later added, build trust and empathy; watch the stress levels go down and the productivity, creativity and loyalty rise.



According to Malana, the Listen, Learn, & Lead Campaign has been well received and has generated a lot of interest outside of NDW.



To find the next Listen, Learn, & Lead Campaign live broadcast, follow NDW on Facebook at Facebook.com/NavDistWash/ for more information.

