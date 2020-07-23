Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCSD Sailor Receives Letter of Appreciation from Flag Officer

    Photo By Seaman Luke Cunningham | 200723-N-LW757-1006 SAN DIEGO (July 23, 2020) Capt. Bradford Smith, Naval Medical...... read more read more

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Story by Seaman Luke Cunningham 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    SAN DIEGO – A Sailor assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) was awarded a letter of appreciation for his leadership and teamwork at the hospital July 23.
    Fireman Zachary Desko, from Stow, Ohio, received the award from Capt. Bradford Smith, NMCSD’s commanding officer, on behalf of retired Rear Adm. William Roberts and the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) for processing 41 badge requests and nearly 20 parking passes for USU medical students who reported to the hospital June 22.
    Desko works in NMCSD’s Pass and Decal office issuing command badges and parking passes.
    “It means a lot to me to receive this letter," said Desko. "It also means a lot that someone took the time out of their day to appreciate what I do, and recognize our team's hard work."
    Within a three-hour-period, all USU students were able to maintain the required amount of physical distancing, and receive their command badges and parking passes with zero error.
    Roberts wrote in the letter that the efficiency and flow were the result of good leadership and teamwork, and that Desko willingly took the lead in the effort.
    Desko thanked his department for their support and his chain of command for their recommendation for the award.
    NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.
    Visit navy.mil/local/sd/ or facebook.com/NMCSD for more information.

