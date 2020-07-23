Carrier Air Wing Seven Conducts Change of Command

Carrier Air Wing Seven (CVW-7) conducted a change of command at Naval Station Norfolk, Chambers Field on July 23.



Capt. Nathan Ballou relieved Capt. William Reed during an in-flight ceremony featuring a formation of one E-2D Advanced Hawkeye and two F/A-18E/F Super Hornets.



Reed took command in January 2019 and led CVW-7, known as the Freedom Fighters, during their 10-month around the world deployment onboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). While on cruise, CVW-7 operated in the 5th, 6th, and 7th Fleet areas of responsibility and set a record for longest continual deployment by a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier.



“I’m so appreciative, not only of the Sailors of CVW-7, but of their families as well who sacrificed so much during our last deployment,” Reed said. “I’ve had the unique honor of working with and leading a team of highly-driven professionals who represent the best of our navy and naval aviation. I will take a lot of lessons with me from my time at CVW-7, but most importantly it’s to do what Naval Aviators do best: Take initiative and be aggressive.”



Reed departs CVW-7 as the only pilot on active duty to have logged 5,000 flight hours in the E-2 Hawkeye. During his career, he accrued 1,100 combat flight hours during 300-plus missions in support of Operation Allied Force, Southern Watch, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, and Inherent Resolve. His follow on assignment is attending the National Defense University in Washington D.C.



Ballou reported to CVW-7 in January 2019, joining the Freedom Fighters just in time for Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) and their record-setting deployment. His previous assignments included commanding Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83 and overseas tours in Japan and Germany. During numerous deployments throughout his career, Ballou supported Operations Southern Watch, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom and Inherent resolve, leading numerous strikes against targets in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.



“As an air wing our focus is to train confident, tactically proficient aviators and the best maintenance and support teams in the world,” said Ballou. “While we ready ourselves to execute any mission that our nation asks, we must pay back into our Sailors and their families for the tenacity and resilience they demonstrated during deployment in every way that we can.”



CVW-7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12, currently assigned to the USS Gerald R Ford (CVN-78). Squadrons assigned to CVW-7 include VFA-25 “Fist of the Fleet,” VFA-86 “Sidewinders,” VFA-103 “Jolly Rogers,” VFA-143 “Pukin’ Dogs,” Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121 “Bluetails,” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140 “Patriots,” Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 “Nightdippers,” and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46 “Grandmasters.”



“Our squadrons and staff are the best that this nation has to offer,” said Ballou. “I’m grateful each day for the opportunity to continue to lead sailors in this profession that I love.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 12:01 Story ID: 374444 Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carrier Air Wing Seven Conducts Change of Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.