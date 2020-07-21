USS Princeton, Indian Navy conduct cooperative deployment

INDIAN OCEAN (NNS) – The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), as part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG), conducted a cooperative deployment with ships and aircraft from the Indian Navy July 20 and 21.



The two navies conducted multiple exercises while operating together, including a live-fire exercise, an air defense exercise (ADEX), flight operations and a farewell passing exercise.



“This was a unique opportunity to train and strengthen ties with the Indian Navy,” said Capt. Peter Kim, Princeton’s commanding officer. “We were able to achieve a high level of integration and cooperation while conducting many events to include gunnery and air defense exercises.”



As Princeton’s main role in the CSG, air defense is not taken lightly. The cooperative deployment provided Princeton the opportunity to display the capability of the ship, while also strengthening the working relationship with the Indian Navy.



“During the ADEX we conducted with the Indian Navy, four of their warships joined Princeton and Sterett to defend each other against simulated threat aircraft and missiles,” said Lt. Cmdr. Benjamin Petrisin, Princeton’s air warfare officer. “It’s important to do exercises like this with other nations’ navies to continue to build partnerships and also learn how they operate and what they can teach us.”



Along with the ADEX, the two navies also conducted flight operations to solidify the capability of landing American helicopters on the Indian ships, and landing Indian helicopters on the American ships.



“Landing the Indian helicopter was one of the more exciting experiences throughout my time aboard Princeton, and was definitely an accomplishment as a landing signalman,” said Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Daniel Alamilla. “Doing these types of exercises to build relations with other nations is important as it shows that we are committed to keeping a close relationship with partner navies from around the world.”



Upon completion of all scheduled exercises, the Nimitz CSG and Indian Navy ships sailed in opposite directions and bid farewell.



The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, consisting of flagship USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Princeton, and Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyers USS Sterett (DDG 104) and USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), along with the Indian Navy ships Rana, Sahyadri, Shivalik and Kamorta, recently participated in a cooperative deployment in the Indian Ocean.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 12:09 Story ID: 374443 Location: INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Princeton, Indian Navy conduct cooperative deployment, by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.