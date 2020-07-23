The New Face Of Drill

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Since mid-March, hundreds of Service members from the Ohio National Guard have been serving in an active duty status in response to Governor Mike DeWine's request for support in the fight against COVID-19. While these members have been busy supporting operations such as food banks and medical testing, the remainder of Ohio's forces have kept busy with online training and telework style drills.



After months of performing training online, members of the 371st Sustainment Brigade's Headquarters and Headquarters Company returned to in-person drills; however, things were different when they arrived.



Before arriving, members received instructions and information concerning the new policies and procedures to be observed due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Of note, members were to follow social distancing guidelines, have a protective mask on at all times, have their temperature taken before entering the building, and utilize hand sanitizer or wash their hands frequently.



"We're at a time and place in history that you and I have never seen before. We have a worldwide pandemic going on. Right now, the best thing we can do is educate our people on protective measures. When it comes to our drills, the things you saw such as face coverings, social distancing, and formations with six feet in between each person, that's our new norm, and leaders at all levels are responsible for ensuring safety." Stated Col. Mark A. Hatfield, Commander, 371st Sustainment Brigade.



As more information emerges concerning COVID-19, members of the 371st continue to adapt to changes in their military training to ensure the unit as a whole is ready to take on any mission it receives.

