Detroit Armory Corporation Donates Funds to Camp Grayling Officer's Club and Memorial Chapel

GRAYLING, Mich. – The Detroit Armory Corporation donated $158,422 to the Camp Grayling Historical Society during an event held at the Camp Grayling Memorial Chapel, July 18, 2020. The vice president of the Detroit Armory Corporation, retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Stanley Wilk, presented two checks. U.S. Army Col. David Kelley, state chaplain for the Michigan National Guard, accepted one check on behalf of the Camp Grayling Memorial Chapel. Merry Meredith, manager of the Camp Grayling Officer’s Club and retired U.S. Army Col. Gary J. McConnell, treasurer of the Camp Grayling Historical Society, accepted the other check on behalf of the officers’ club.



The donors split the funds into two $79,211 grants: one for maintenance and improvements on the chapel and memorial park grounds, and the other to the Camp Grayling Officer’s Club.



“This is going to go a long way to helping this chapel see another 50 years serving the Soldiers and Airmen who come to this post and meeting their spiritual and religious needs as they train here,” said Kelley. Michigan National Guard servicemembers and other donors, including the Detroit Armory Corporation, raised funds to build the chapel in 1974.



The officers’ club funds will be placed into an endowment, which provides a dividend every year. “Every bit of that money then goes back to the maintenance of the officers’ club building and education for officers,” said McConnell, who was a former post commander of Camp Grayling.



The Detroit Armory Corporation plans to dissolve in November. They have selected several organizations to disburse their remaining budget to. The organizations include: The Wounded Warriors, Leader Dogs, The Salvation Army, The Red Cross, Capuchin Fathers, VA Hospitals and other military units in Michigan.



While the Detroit Armory Corporation had once claimed membership numbering in the hundreds, there are now only nine active members. Their bylaws require members to come from the 225th Infantry Regiment and 107th Medical Regiment, which have since been re-designated. There are no new officers to recruit members from.



“The bylaws state that only the infantry unit and the medical unit can be members of that corporation,” said Wilks. “We did not want to lose the identity.”



The Detroit Armory Corporation is scheduled to dissolve November 30.

