NAVSUP Reminds Sailors: No More Handwritten Customs Forms after Aug. 12

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) reminds customers that handwritten customs declaration forms for mailing items over 13 ounces from an overseas or military afloat post office will not be accepted after Aug. 12.



Military members can fill out forms in advance by going to usps.com/international and clicking on "print customs forms." Bringing a computer-generated form ahead of time will slightly shorten wait times at the post office.



For those unable to fill out a form online, a postal clerk can enter information manually from a worksheet filled out in advance.



"Customers can help streamline the mailing process by completing customs forms online or using Click-n-Ship prior to coming to the post office for mailing. Some of the NAVSUP Post Offices will provide head-of-line privileges or customer-ready windows to process items for customers who completed the customs form or Click-n-ship functions online," said NAVSUP Navy Postal Operations Manager Dale Pinchart.



For more information, contact your local post office.



