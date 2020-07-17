Commander, Navy Region EURAFCENT Visits Camp Lemonnier

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (NNS) - Rear Adm. Scott Gray, commander of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), met with senior leaders and service members stationed at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), during a week-long visit which concluded July 17.



“CLDJ has great folks doing great things in a difficult situation,” said Gray, who participated in a coining ceremony at the conclusion of his visit.



This was Gray’s first visit to CLDJ since assuming command of Navy Region EURAFCENT on May 8. Meeting with leadership from both CLDJ and Commander, Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) during the visit provided Gray with a deeper understanding of the ongoing missions of the various U.S. military commands throughout East Africa.



Capt. Kyle D. Schuman, commanding officer of CLDJ, accompanied Gray during his tour of Chabelley Airfield, the Djiboutian Pier, and CLDJ.



Gray was impressed by the camaraderie and resilience he witnessed during his visit.



“What you all do is amazing here. You have gone above and beyond,” said Gray. “You are making a difference for all who are here serving together.”



Schuman agreed with Gray’s sentiment.



"In my short time at CLDJ I have recognized there is a strength amongst us,” said Schuman. “These are challenging times and despite the obstacles we are striving to constantly improve and support the mission as a team.



"Team CLDJ works hard every day to provide world-class service and support to joint warfighters on the Horn of Africa," Schuman added. "It was an honor hosting Rear Admiral Gray and his team so they could see firsthand the capabilities and operations we are supporting in the region."



As one of Navy Region EURAFCENT’s nine installations, Camp Lemonnier carries out five key shore missions – air operations, port operations, public safety, security and quality of life – in support of U.S. and allied forces operating in the Horn of Africa.

