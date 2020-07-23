2020 Sea Breeze: the boat group simulated the rebuff of high-speed small targets

As part of the international Ukrainian-American 2020 Sea Breeze exercise, a boat group of the Ukrainian Navy together with the Marine Guard of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and representatives of NATO countries conducted tactical training with the goal of repelling of high-speed small targets at sea.



For Ukrainian servicemen and women, going out to sea for water area protection training is not news. Systematic drills has already developed the skills to react quickly in the event of a threat, to control the situation, to organize the rebuff of the enemy's attack and repel it or even neutralize it. However, the main goal of this exercise is the establishment of compatibility with ships and crews of partner countries.



The boat group, which included vessels of the Navy and the Naval Guard of the State Border Guard Service, together with a patrol boat of the Georgian Navy practiced tactical manoeuvring and artillery combat.

