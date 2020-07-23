The Commander of the National Fleet checked the activities of the headquarters of the 2020 Sea Breeze Ukrainian-American exercise

The Commander of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Rear Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa inspected the activities of the Ukrainian headquarters of the 2020 Sea Breeze exercise. During the visit, the head of the Ukrainian Navy reviewed the current tasks of air and sea components. The head of the Ukrainian side of event Captain 1st Rank Oleksii Doscato delivered to Admiral Neizhpapa report on the analysis of measures to deploy and launch the Ukrainian-American exercise. The Commander of the Ukrainian Navy also communicated with the representatives of planning and control over the implementation of measures under the 2020 Sea Breeze plan.



It should be noted that the management of Ukrainian-American training is carried out through remote integration of staffs in line with NATO standards, which allows achieving full interoperability in preparation for a security operations at sea and training in anti-submarine, anti-ship, air defence, search and rescue operations, assistance to a ship in distress, etc. The main task of the leadership of the fleets and of the participating states of 2020 Sea Breeze in general remains to ensure security and stability in the Black Sea region and practical development of international military cooperation for peace and stability of civilized countries.



Upon completion, the Commander of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Rear Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa confirmed the appropriate level of coordination with the personnel of other involved units and departments, as well as with representatives of the participating States.



As we previously reported, in order to prevent the spread of acute respiratory infection COVID-19 the 2020 Sea Breeze is conducted in a non-contact format and exclusively in the marine phase with the involvement of aviation.



Public Relations Service of the Command of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 03:08 Story ID: 374419 Location: BLACK SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Commander of the National Fleet checked the activities of the headquarters of the 2020 Sea Breeze Ukrainian-American exercise, by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.