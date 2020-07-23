Two Romanian military ships participate in multinational exercise "Sea Breeze 20" in the Black Sea

The Romanian Naval Forces participate with the Rear Admiral Eustatiu Sebastian-class corvette and frigate Regina Maria in the multinational exercise "Sea Breeze 20", which takes place between July 20 and 27, in Ukraine's territorial waters, in the international waters of the Black Sea and in the port of Odessa.



More than 20 ships from eight countries are taking part in the military exercise.



"'Sea Breeze 20' is organized and coordinated by the United States Naval Forces and the Ukrainian Naval Forces, and more than 20 military ships , 19 aircraft and staff officers from Bulgaria, Georgia, Norway, Romania, Spain, USA, Turkey and Ukraine are participating in this exercise, a total of about 2,000 soldiers. The exercise includes anti-submarine, surface and anti-aircraft combat scenarios, maneuvers and naval tactics, as well as search and rescue operations at sea, replenishment and towage of a ship in difficulty," reads a press release sent, on Monday, by the Romanian Naval Forces.



According to the quoted source, the Rear Admiral Eustatius Sebastian-class corvette, commanded by Captain-Commander Codrin Misara, with a crew of 79 soldiers, left the military port of Mangalia on Sunday, July 19, and the Fleet deputy commander Rear Admiral Ion Condur was present at the departure ceremony, who conveyed to the ship's crew the message of the Chief of Staff of the Naval Forces.AGERPRES(RO - author: Nona Jalba, editor: Oana Popescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

