G1 Directorate helps Service Members identify opportunities in periods of economic uncertainty

FRANKFORT, Ky.– As Americans face record unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kentucky National Guard is expanding efforts to ensure members have the support they need to navigate the job market.



Through September, the G1 will host two new faces – Chaplain (LTC) Angela White of the 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade and Sgt. 1st Class Eric Merrell of the 149th Engineer Company, who are on full-time orders to support the Guard’s employment services.



Their mission? To grow the Guard’s existing network that links Service Members with employment resources, service providers and potential employers. While this may seem a daunting task to some, Chaplain White sees it as a unique opportunity to do what she loves – finding the best in others.



“People tend to overlook their skills and strengths…be too modest about themselves. As a chaplain I always see the best in people. This work gives me the chance to help others see what I see and ultimately translate that into the marketable skills and qualities that employers are looking for,” said White.



White and Merrell are available to assist Service Members with every aspect of the job hunt, be it dressing for success, fine-tuning interview skills or creating a long-term career plan. Their deep understanding of the various positions in the Guard also help them translate an individual’s military experience into civilian terms.



Merrell encourages anyone immersed in the job hunt to take advantage of their services.



“There’s no shame in asking for help. We all need it from time to time,” said Merrell.



White also voiced her praise and support to the Kentucky National Guard for its programs helping and connecting Guardsmen and their Families who may be unemployed or underemployed in a time of need.



“I always tell people, it’s that network that is going to help connect you with the next step in your career or the new job you’re looking for,” said White. “Our work is all about connecting people to the resources that are already available to them.”



Above all else, Chaplain White and Sgt 1st Class Merrell bring passion to the task of developing Soldiers and they are grateful for the opportunity to invest in their brothers and sisters of the Kentucky National Guard.



“More than anything, we want to convey to our fellow service members that periods of economic uncertainty can actually be a time of great opportunity,” said Chaplain White. “All you have to do is reach out to us.”



Anyone interested in utilizing the employment services resources available at the G1, can reach out to Chaplain White at (502) 607-1127 and Sgt. 1st Class Merrell at (502) 607-1531.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2020 Date Posted: 07.22.2020 15:52 Story ID: 374388 Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, G1 Directorate helps Service Members identify opportunities in periods of economic uncertainty, by Carrie Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.