Photo Essay: Fort McCoy's Swamp Pond Fishing and Recreation Area

The Swamp Pond Fishing and Recreation Area is shown June 4, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The lake is one of several fishing and recreation areas on the installation and is located on Fort McCoy's South Post. The lake is stocked annually with rainbow trout and also has a variety of freshwater species for anglers. The area also includes a handicapped-accessible pier and a picnic pavilion.

The Swamp Pond Fishing and Recreation Area is shown at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Located on the installation's South Post, the Swamp Pond Fishing and Recreation Area has plenty of space available for anglers and picnickers alike.



Swamp Pond is a 4-acre waterway that is stocked annually with more than 1,100 rainbow trout and also has brook trout, bluegill, largemouth bass, and black crappie.



The lake’s maximum depth is 14 feet, and the area around the lake is mostly accessible from shore.



The area also includes a pavilion with a picnic table and a large handicapped-accessible dock for fishing.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



