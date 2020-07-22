Training Support Center Names Civilians of the Quarter

Great Lakes, Ill. (July 22, 2020) — Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes announced the names of the civilians of the quarter.



Receiving the honors were Civilian of the Quarter Julie Stepro and Junior Civilian of the Quarter Lauren Pursley.



The awardees were recognized for outstanding performance job knowledge and professional experience, quality of service and the contributions made to the command’s mission and working environment.



“Ms. Stepro's and Ms. Pursley’s daily dedication to achieving the command's mission is what we have come to expect from the TSC civilians,” said Mike Bilak, executive director of TSC. “Their recognition as Senior and Junior Civilian of the Quarter is well deserved and serves as a reminder of the work and achievements of the dedicated team of military and civilians at TSC.”



As Financial Management Analyst, Stepro processed more than 132 civilian time cards and 617 leave requests on time. This process encompassed six pay-periods, amounting to over $3.1 million. She managed and tracked, as the Agency Program Coordinator, 346 government travel cards, ensuring all were processed in accordance with directives, her knowledge coupled with her exceptional customer service were vital to mission success.



As Supply Technician, Pursley demonstrated outstanding attention to detail flawlessly processing and tracking military standard requisitioning and issue procedures documents valued at more than $28,000. She was at the forefront of researching, purchasing and issuing supplies during the COVID 19 pandemic, independently developing and effective document to track COVID 19 related requisitions in response to various Naval Education and Training Command taskers. Additionally, she assisted with the assortment of critical and mission essential logistic evolutions, which enhance mission readiness.

