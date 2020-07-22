101st Division Sustainment Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

EVENT: The 101st Division Sustainment Brigade ‘Lifeliners’ Change of Command Ceremony.

WHO: The Soldiers of the 101st Division Sustainment Brigade ‘Lifeliners’.

What: Will host a Change of Command Ceremony in which Col. Stephanie Barton will relinquish her duties as commander of the brigade to Col. Peter Gilbert.

WHEN: The award ceremony is slated to begin at 09:00 a.m.; the official ceremony will begin at 09:30 a.m. Friday, July 24.

WHERE: The ceremony will be held at the U.S. Army Fort Campbell and 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Parade Field. The alternated location in case of inclement weather is Wilson Theater.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Members of the media interested in attending this event please contact Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Davis of the 101st Div. Sust. Bde. Public Affairs, via email at carlos.r.davis6.mil@mail.mil or by phone at 931-542-7626. Please RSVP by no later than 3:00 p.m. Thursday, July 23. Media are required to wear mask throughout the ceremony and are required temperature screening prior to entering U.S. Army Fort Campbell and the ceremony location. Media will meet the PAO escort at Gate 4 for an escort to the location at 8:00 a.m., Friday 24, 2020.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2020 Date Posted: 07.22.2020 13:29 Story ID: 374362 Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, by SFC Carlos Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.