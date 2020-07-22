National Picnic Month: McCoy’s outdoor spaces on South Post offer opportunities

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The Stillwell Lake Fishing and Recreation Area is shown July 20, 2020, at Fort McCoy,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The Stillwell Lake Fishing and Recreation Area is shown July 20, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The lake is one of several fishing and recreation areas on the installation and is located on Fort McCoy’s South Post. The lake is stocked annually with rainbow trout and also has a variety of freshwater species for anglers. The area also includes a handicapped-accessible pier. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

To continue celebrating July as National Picnic Month, Fort McCoy is highlighting some more of the many areas available for people to enjoy a picnic and more on post.



According to www.nationaldaycalendar.com, the American Bakers’ Association founded National Picnic Month in 1952, and the month and the activity have been popular ever since.



“The word picnic is derived from the French word ‘piquenique,’” the website states. “Picnics hearken back to mid-18th century al fresco French dining. A bottle of wine, a loaf of bread, some cheese, and fruit made for an instant meal under the sky. Whether we pack meals for tailgating at sporting events, an afternoon getaway, or a weekend of camping, picnics provide an excellent way to enjoy the company of friends and family away from home.”



Across Fort McCoy’s nearly 60,000 acres of public land are numerous fishing and recreation areas available for everyone to hold a picnic. A previous article, which can be found at https://www.dvidshub.net/news/373647/celebrate-national-picnic-month-one-fort-mccoys-outdoor-areas, featured areas on the Fort McCoy’s North Post, but a number of areas on South Post are also available for recreational activities.





Big Sandy Lake

Big Sandy Lake Fishing and Recreation Area, located on the installation’s South Post, is one of many fishing areas on Fort McCoy open to the public.



The 17-acre lake has a max depth of 21 feet and has nearly complete shoreline access around the entire lake. Big Sandy also is stocked annually with more than 4,000 rainbow trout and also has other abundant species of fish to include bluegill, largemouth bass, and yellow bullhead.



There’s also a special picnic/recreation space that includes a picnic table and a pavilion and a handicapped-accessible dock for fishing. All are easily accessible from the main roadway.



East Silver Lake

The East Silver Lake Fishing and Recreation Area, also located on the South Post, is a less-developed recreation space; however, it has ample space available for fishing from shore.



The lake is only 6 acres but is filled with brook trout. Below the dam that creates the lake is Silver Creek, which also offers trout anglers many opportunities for stream angling.



The deepest part of the lake is 13 feet, and there are no docks, picnic tables, or pavilions available.



Stillwell Lake

Stillwell Lake Fishing and Recreation Area is located on the installation’s South Post near the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility.



This lake is long with three docks. Two are older wooden docks, and one is a newer handicapped-accessible steel dock that extends far into the lake.



Stillwell Lake covers 5 acres, and its maximum depth is 12 feet. The lake also is stocked annually with hundreds of rainbow trout and also has bluegill, green sunfish, and walleye.



Visitors to Stillwell Lake have nearly 360-degree access for fishing or picnicking.



Swamp Pond

Located a short distance from Fort McCoy Housing on South Post, the Swamp Pond Fishing and Recreation Area has plenty of space available for anglers and picnickers alike.



Swamp Pond is a 4-acre waterway that is stocked annually with more than 1,100 rainbow trout and also has brook trout, bluegill, largemouth bass, and black crappie. The lake’s maximum depth is 14 feet, and the area around the lake is mostly accessible from shore.



The area also includes a pavilion with a picnic table and a large handicapped-accessible dock for fishing.



West Sandy Lake

The West Sandy Lake Fishing and Recreation Area one of the smaller lakes on South Post but offers full access from shore for fishing.



The 9-acre lake has a variety of fish species to include bluegill, largemouth bass, yellow perch, black crappie, and channel catfish. The lake has a maximum depth of 18 feet.



The area includes a boat landing and a sign with more information about the lake. There is no picnic table or designated picnic area but there is plenty of space to have a picnic.



Other things to remember

To fish at Fort McCoy, anglers must have a Wisconsin fishing license and a Fort McCoy fishing permit.



Learn more about the Fort McCoy fishing permit and how to get the permit by visiting the Fort McCoy iSportsman page at mccoy.isportsman.net. Also check the website for any changes in access to any of the areas.



It is noted in the Fort McCoy hunting and fishing regulations that if any of the lakes are being used for military training, then they are closed to the public.



To find out more about boats for rent at some of Fort McCoy’s lakes and recreation areas, visit the Recreational Equipment Checkout page at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/recreational-equipment-checkout-outdoor-recreation, or stop by the Pine View Campground office on post.

Additionally, when using all Fort McCoy recreation areas, installation safety officials ask that visitors practice social distancing and other COVID-19 pandemic response safety guidelines.



