    0:00 / 1:27 N.D. Guard Combat Marksmanship Match

    MCHENRY, ND, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Charles Highland 

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    The Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Match was held July 10-12 at the Camp Grafton Training Center firing complex, near McHenry, N.D. Sgt. Levi Jesz, 957th Engineer Company, tells us what it was like taking part in his first competition.

    Date Posted: 07.22.2020
    MCHENRY, ND, US 
    North Dakota
    Camp Grafton

