Free Financial Education Now with Base Personal Financial Counselor

Personal financial security is an important part of individual readiness that will ultimately ensure mission success. At the 102nd Intelligence Wing, Airmen are encouraged to access our on-base certified Personal Financial Counselor. Deb Antel, a PFC at the 102IW, is ready to help Airmen and their families manage finances, resolve financial problems such as buying a home or planning for retirement, and more.



“The biggest part of my job is education,” said Antel. “I get a wide range of questions from how to get a credit card, or how do military retirement plans work, to how to maximize my tax benefits.’



Financial stability is more than just making more money, because learning to spend wisely and maintaining the value of already existing savings is also important, according to Antel.



While the main job of Antel’s role in an Airmen’s finance is to educate, she thinks it’s important for individuals to come prepared to work as well.



“Money management can be eye-opening once you understand how it works,” said Antel. “This is a wonderful benefit the Department of Defense offers, and every I do is confidential so personal information will be protected.”



There is a workshop that Antel plans to offer that will include a crash course on all the different retirement plans offered by the DoD.



“All the regulations concerning DoD retirement plans are always changing,” Antel continues. “I am available on drill weekends and also by appointment to work with anyone who is looking to understand how the new funds can work for them towards long-term stability.”



Antel can offer financial education to members on and off base. Members who would prefer a more casual off base setting such as cafes or libraries can schedule an appointment at their convenience. Visitors can find Antel’s office in Building 170 or alternatively reach her at (774)-205-5463.

