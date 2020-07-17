101st CAB receives Operation Atlantic Resolve from 3rd CAB

ILLESHEIM, Germany – The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade “Wings of Destiny”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), took authority over Operation Atlantic Resolve from 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division on July 17, at Illesheim, Germany.

The Wings of Destiny brigade, based out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, for multinational training and security cooperation activities with NATO allies and partners.

The aviation brigade deployed with approximately 2,000 personnel, 50 UH-60 and HH-60 Black Hawks; 4 CH-47 Chinooks; 25 AH-64 Apaches; and more than 1,800 wheeled vehicles and pieces of equipment.

After supporting missions in Europe with multinational partners and allies, the ceremony marked the end of 3rd CAB’s 9-month rotation. The 3rd CAB participated in 12 multinational exercises including Combined Resolve, Hawk Strike, and DEFENDER-Europe 2020.

The 101st CAB took responsibility for Operation Atlantic Resolve during the transfer of authority ceremony and will embark on a 9-month rotation in Europe. They are the sixth iteration of Atlantic Resolve heel-to-toe combat aviation brigade rotations. They will deploy to various locations throughout Europe.

The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade is a highly trained and lethal force, composed of U.S. Army Soldiers who are ready to fight and win anywhere, anytime. The presence of an aviation brigade in Europe strengthens the combat credible deterrent capabilities available to respond to potential crises and is evidence of continued U.S. commitment to NATO Allies and partner nations.

“Our Soldiers are trained, lethal and motivated,” said Col. Travis Habhab, the 101st CAB commander. “We are excited to make the most of our opportunities throughout Europe to deter threats, increase readiness with our partners and get better every day. We have a long and storied history in the 101st Screaming Eagles. We will represent with pride and continue to add to our rich heritage. We will win in any environment.”

