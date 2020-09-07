USS Jason Dunham Completes Availability On-Time

NORFOLK, Va. (NNS) -- The Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) completed USS Jason Dunham’s (DDG 109) Docking Selected Restricted Availability (DSRA) July 9, redelivering the Arleigh Burke guided-missile destroyer to the fleet on-time.



Executed at BAE Systems Ship Repair, Norfolk, the seven-month maintenance period included underwater hull preservation, shafts and rudders removal and restoration, opening and inspection of multiple tanks, and numerous ship alterations and upgrades.



“MARMC’s mission is to fix ships and everyone contributes. Even in the best of times, ship repair is a challenging business and during these challenging times it is even more so. This is a testament of our team’s unsurpassed level of commitment and dedication to the fleet,” said MARMC Commanding Officer Capt. Tim Barney. “The team did an outstanding job identifying the critical path, communicating, and focusing the efforts of all stakholders. BZ!”



Maintenance and modernization of the fleet is key to ensuring commanders have the assets they need to win at sea. Timely delivery of those assets provides them the flexibility to operate on a global scale.



“It was a total team effort from the beginning,” said MARMC Project Manager Paul Riggs. “The MARMC maintenance team; the third party planner, QED; and BAE, we all came together to ensure all the specifications were right and during execution we worked together to meet our critical path goals. If there were any problems, we worked together to find the solutions.”



DDG 109 is equipped with the Navy’s Aegis Weapon System and is capable of providing a wide range of warfighting capabilities in multi-threat air, surface and subsurface environments.



MARMC provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States and provides support to the 5th and 6th Fleet Area of Responsibilities. They are also responsible for the floating dry-dock Dynamic (AFDL-6).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2020 Date Posted: 07.22.2020 06:38 Story ID: 374333 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Jason Dunham Completes Availability On-Time, by Hendrick Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.