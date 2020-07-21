4960th MFTB Conducts Quality Training in COVID-19 Environment

Honolulu, Hawaii - The 4960th Multi-Functional Training Brigade (MFTB), currently serving under the 9th Mission Support Command, continues to provide valuable training during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Brigade is offering Unit Supply and Human Resources Specialist Courses at Fort Shafter Flats, Honolulu, Hawaii. The Engineer unit will also be conducting the Army Plumber Specialist course at the end of the month, and all three courses are set to graduate on Aug. 8th.



The Unit Supply Specialist course runs for 30 days while the Human Resource Specialist Course is 29 days with both courses having a total of 41 students. While the length of each course hasn’t changed; nor the curriculum, special procedures have been put in place to ensure the students and staff safety.



“The staff have separated students to ensure proper distancing in the classroom and during outside activities,” said Sgt. Maj. Herbert K. Laranang Jr., 4960th MFTB Operations. “For example, we are utilizing two classrooms for the Human Resources Course as they have 18 students and maintain 10-12 students per classroom to include staff. Anything larger must be approved by the Battalion Commander. “



In addition, all visitors to the schoolhouse must make arrangements to observe any of the courses and are briefed on policies and procedures upon checking in at the front entrance.



Despite the additional protective measures, the classes continue and students are training hard.



“From the operation's perspective, classes have been moving forward and have had no major obstacle that would prevent or hinder the quality training offered by our staff,” said Laranang.



As mentioned above, the leadership is taking appropriate measures in order to help ensure social distancing.



“We have also implemented handwashing stations,” said Sgt. 1st Class Rosemary Singrattana, Senior Instructor/Writer for the Human Resources Course. “Every morning before the students come in, they have to wash their hands and sanitize. They come in and get their temperature checked to make sure they don’t have a fever. Students carry around hand sanitizers and must also wear masks.”



Classrooms and workstations are also cleaned four times a day, while the 9th MSC COVID-19 Cleaning Team sanitize common areas twice a day.



“It’s a team effort,” said Singrattana. “Everybody keeps everyone in check to ensure we’re doing what we’re supposed to do.”



Private 1st Class Jeffery Glenn, assigned to U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), Forward Detachment-Japan is happy to be training at the school house. Glenn is a Human Resources Specialist stationed at Camp Zama, Japan. While travel from Japan to Hawaii was not an easy task, Glenn is confident he is receiving the training he needs to further his career despite the COVID-19 restrictions.



“My unit tries to do their training with 4960th MFTB because we’ve had the best experience with them,” said Glenn. “I feel like they are doing a very good job keeping us safe.”



“We at the 4960th MFTB and The Army School System Battalion will continue to support the needs of the Army by providing quality training to all our Soldiers, no matter what obstacles we may face,” said Laranang. “These dedicated professionals provide our guests and students a safe and healthy training environment.



It is easy to see how they live by their motto, “Train to Lead!"

