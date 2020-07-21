Junior Sailor of the Quarter: Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Alexa Burton

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 21, 2020) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter for the second quarter in an awards ceremony July 10, 2020.

Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Alexa Burton, from Alexandria, Louisiana, was named Junior Sailor of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Burton is Great Lakes’ security department leading petty officer for their administrative department and auxiliary security force. She has been in the Navy for eight years and aboard Great Lakes for nearly two years.

“It is a wonderful but yet humbling feeling to be recognized by not only my own [chain of command] but the [Naval Station Great Lakes] Command as well for this award,” said Burton.

Burton manages 72 personnel across eight tenant commands, coordinating for special operations and events. On the administrative side, she handles the all correspondence for the department and acts as the career counselor for the security force as well. Burton assists sailors with transferring, separating, career development boards and re-enlistments.

“My favorite part about the Navy and my job is helping people, traveling and the opportunity to meet people and experience different cultures around the world,” said Burton.

