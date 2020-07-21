Bluejacket of the Quarter: Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Kenneth Thomas

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 5, 2020) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter for the second quarter in an awards ceremony July 10, 2020.

Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Kenneth Thomas, from Sacramento, California, was named Bluejacket of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Thomas is a part of Great Lakes’ security department. He has been in the Navy for three and a half years and aboard Great Lakes for three years.

“I feel honored and grateful to have been selected for the opportunity,” said Thomas.

Thomas’ job involves conducting security for the installation, including traffic stops, perimeter checks, armory duties, and more. Thomas’ favorite part of his job is assisting in training with the military working dog teams and maintaining their readiness.

