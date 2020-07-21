Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bluejacket of the Quarter: Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Kenneth Thomas

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2020

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 5, 2020) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter for the second quarter in an awards ceremony July 10, 2020.
    Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Kenneth Thomas, from Sacramento, California, was named Bluejacket of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Thomas is a part of Great Lakes’ security department. He has been in the Navy for three and a half years and aboard Great Lakes for three years.
    “I feel honored and grateful to have been selected for the opportunity,” said Thomas.
    Thomas’ job involves conducting security for the installation, including traffic stops, perimeter checks, armory duties, and more. Thomas’ favorite part of his job is assisting in training with the military working dog teams and maintaining their readiness.
    For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.

