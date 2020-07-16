Col. Meyer assumes command of 910th MSG

Col. Gregory Meyer assumed command of the 910th Mission Support Group during an assumption of command ceremony held in Youngstown Air Reserve Station's community activity center, July 11, 2020.



Col. Joe Janik, the 910th Airlift Wing commander, officiated the ceremony and transferred the guidon, a customized flag representing the group, to Meyer symbolizing the official change of command.



“The MSG is the backbone of our organization as a stand-alone installation,” said Janik. “I cannot execute our mission without troops being fed, defenders defending, airplanes fueled and loaded. I charge Col. Meyer and all of our commanders to ensure we are combat ready now for tomorrow’s fight.”



Meyer expressed the critical and diverse role MSG plays in the success of the 910th AW mission.



“The mission support group is incredibly diverse,” said Meyer. “From buildings to emails and fuel to aircraft, there is not one aspect of Youngstown’s mission or people we do not touch or affect in some way. Though our duties are diverse our focus must remain on providing our wing and our Air Force with the best, most elite, agile combat support warriors.”



The concept of unity is important to Meyer and his role as a leader in the Air Force.



“The Airmen are the backbone of the U.S. Air Force and it wouldn’t take flight without them,” said Meyer. “Training and readiness will be key to ensure we are combat-ready any time, any place, in any domain, against any enemy, anywhere on the globe. Ubi Concordia, Ibi Victoria- where there is unity, there is victory.”

