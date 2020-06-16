Goodfellow launches James H. Doolittle Fellowship Program with ASU

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

The James H. Doolittle Fellowship Program entered the playing field as 17th Training Group Director of Education Angelic Crawford, and Col. Thomas Coakley, 17th TRG commander, signed the agreement into effect at the Brandenburg Hall here, June 16.



Similar to the Doolittle Scholars Program, the fellowship is a progressive and separate program, specifically focused on building professional, educationally specialized instructors.



This fellowship sets the standard for innovation, agility, professionalism and lifelong learners through purposefully investing in the overarching, strategic development of 17 TRG cadre.



“It begins with an individual expressing interest in developing into a professional educator and includes him or her taking several 17th Training Support Squadron advanced faculty development courses prior to and after being selected to attend a semester of education-focused course work at Angelo State University,” said Coakley. “These individuals will then apply their newly gained educational knowledge through a continued commitment with additional responsibilities in the 17 TRG.”



Though there are several existing agreements and understandings between Goodfellow Air Force Base and ASU, this program targets new instructors who demonstrate desire and potential to develop professionally in the field of education.



“ASU is honored to be the first institution in the nation to partner university faculty with military faculty,” said ASU Interim President Angie Wright. “Together, we believe we can reach new heights of professional development and effectiveness for faculty that is truly revolutionary for both institutions.”



This fellowship program supports the National Defense Strategy to build a more lethal and ready Air Force, by providing professional educators who deliver collegiate level instruction that engages higher level thinking skills.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2020 Date Posted: 07.21.2020 09:35 Story ID: 374279 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Goodfellow launches James H. Doolittle Fellowship Program with ASU, by A1C Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.