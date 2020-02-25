Family and Service

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall



It was an overcast morning as the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) broke through the steel-blue waters of the Pacific Ocean, May 21. The USS Sterett (DDG 104) pulled along the starboard side of Nimitz for a scheduled fueling-at-sea.



Sailors on both ships worked to get lines across and began transferring fuel. It is a routine operation for both ships, but a unique experience for brothers Lt. Jonathan Smith, assigned to Sterett, and Ensign Shawn Smith, assigned to Nimitz.



“A few days ago, Jonathan let me know our ships would meet up for a refueling and told me to go outside so we could wave at each other,” said Shawn.



Shawn said as a nuclear limited-duty (LDO) officer he does not often have the time to watch a fueling at sea, but he made sure to take this opportunity.



“After nearly ten years of serving in the submarine community, I was thrilled to hear that my brother Shawn would not only be joining the surface navy as a nuclear LDO, but we would be deploying together as part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group,” said Jonathan.

Their careers have taken different paths to get them to the point where they are serving in Nimitz Carrier Strike Group together.



“I wasn’t sure what I wanted to be when I grew up,” said Shawn. “One day the recruiters showed up to my high school, and I decided to talk to them.”



Shawn said it was difficult for his mother to watch him enlist in the Navy at 18. As he continued to serve his mother was able to see the positive effects of being in the Navy.



“When my brother was about to join the Navy there was no resistance from my mom and she told him, ‘Join the Navy. It is good for you.’”



Shawn’s service had an impact on Jonathan who went to college and ultimately commissioned through officer candidate school.



“I was definitely more compelled to join the Navy after my brother enlisted,” said Jonathan. “It has been awesome to watch him promote through the enlisted ranks to chief petty officer and then commission as an LDO.”



So far, their service placed them at different ends of the United States and even in foreign countries. They now have an opportunity to serve near and provide defense for each other.



“Standing watch as a tactical action officer on Sterett and providing defense for Nimitz has truly become personal,” said Jonathan.

