VMFA-323 Welcomes Daedalians to Miramar

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA. (June 18, 2020) – Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 323, Marine Air Group (MAG) 11 hosts a video conference with Flight #15 of the Order of Daedalians at marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., June 18, 2020.



The Order of Daedalians conducts annual conferences across the globe, but this marked the inaugural partnership between Flight #15 and VMFA-323.



During the conference, guest speaker, Cliff Judkins, a former F-8 Crusader pilot, shared a story of when he conducted a manual ejection during a “Trans-Pac” mission in 1963. During a refueling exercise, Judkins’ aircraft experienced a caught fire, initiating his decision to exit his aircraft while flying at 20,000 feet above the Pacific Ocean. After two failed ejection attempts, Judkins manually removed the canopy and jumped from his F-8. While descending into the Pacific, Judkins’ main parachuted never deployed, culminating in an impact with the water that would result in two broken ankles, a fractured pelvis, a collapsed lung, and multiple inactive internal organs. After a successful medical evacuation by the United States Coast Guard and treatment aboard the USS Los Angeles, Judkins recovered from his ejection and continued flight operations with VMFA-323 and Delta Airlines.



“To us, we are very excited to bring Cliff Judkins’ story to his home unit, VMFA-323, and to any interested MAG-11, 3rd MAW personnel,” said Cliff Banner, Program Chair of Flight #15. “For [MAG-11], this is a look back at aviation history.”



The Order of Daedalians was founded in 1934 by World War I pilots, bound together by a spirit of aerial camaraderie and patriotism. For over eight decades, the Daedalians pride themselves on their legacy as the first to fly in defense of the United States. As the premier membership of military aviators from all branches of service, the Daedalians remain united as they honor their rich heritage and inspire the future of military aviation.



The Flight #15 “Minutemen” are based out of Bedford, MA and meet monthly to promote patriotism and fellowship. The Minutemen contribute to large scholarship for qualified college students, flight training, and flight instructor support for ROTC students with interest in military aviation.



Following closing remarks, U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Michael Simmonds, a pilot with VMFA-323, position, addressed Judkins by saying, “It’s no wonder why [VMFA-323] has the best fighter squadron pilots out there, and it’s in no small part to men like yourself, men of your caliber.”

The meeting between Flight #15 and VMFA-323 demonstrated 3rd MAW’s support of I Marine Expeditionary Force, and their commitment to remaining faithful to Marines and sailors past, present, and future.

3rd MAW continues to “Fix, Fly and Fight” as the Marine Corps’ largest aircraft wing, and remains combat-ready, deployable on short notice, and lethal when called into action.

