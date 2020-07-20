IG serves as eyes, ears, voice, conscience of commander

Photo By Ryan Mattox | Frantz Aubry works on administrative tasks as part of his daily routine July 17 at...... read more read more Photo By Ryan Mattox | Frantz Aubry works on administrative tasks as part of his daily routine July 17 at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. The Mission and Installation Contracting Command inspector general serves both the command team and members of the MICC to sustain readiness and capability. Aubry and his staff perform inspections, investigations or inquiries to promote discipline, economy, effectiveness, efficiency, integrity and morale within the command. Aubry is the MICC command inspector general. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (July 20, 2020) -- More than just an extension of the eyes, ears, voice and conscience of the commanding general, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command inspector general serves both the command team and members of the MICC to sustain readiness and capability.



To allow the commanding general to be in two places at once, the MICC Office of the Inspector General staff inspects to promote discipline, economy, effectiveness, efficiency, integrity and morale.



When it comes to readiness and preventing fraud, waste, and abuse and mismanagement, the MICC OIG uses inspections, investigations or inquiries to maintain the command’s performance into all matters of which the MICC commanding general has authority over and responsibility. The OIG staff also ensures leaders, Soldiers and civilians know how IGs contribute to mission accomplishment and assist the commander by unfolding her leadership vision, intent and philosophy to members of the command.



“The MICC OIG is the conscience of the MICC, provides the commanding general with an assessment of operational and administrative effectiveness, and allows anyone -- Soldiers and family members, retirees and their dependents, civilians including civilians with no Army affiliation, and contractors -- to file complaints and fraud, waste and abuse disclosures,” said Frantz Aubry, the MICC command inspector general. “We have a duty to protect confidentiality to the maximum extent possible, particularly when it is specifically requested. While the need for confidentiality and the measures necessary to protect it will vary with the circumstances, we give this issue priority attention and ensure the highest level of public confidence, trust and respect is given.”



The MICC OIG assesses the command’s administrative, programs and operations effectiveness. The OIG staff provides Soldiers, civilians, retirees, contract employees and family members the ability to seek help from the inspector general on matters that affect their health, well-being and personal readiness.



The MICC OIG staff conducts inspections to identify trends in performance and root causes. These inspections help to identify performance lags; provide feedback to leaders at all levels; teach and train Soldiers and civilians on Army systems, processes and procedures; identify the proponent responsible for corrective action and provide recommendations on how problematic issues should be addressed.



In fiscal 2020, the MICC OIG conducted three inspections to assess programs, processes and procedures. One of those inspections was of the Command Deployment Discipline Program was to validate units’ readiness to meet deployment requirements and to ensure commanders identify challenges such as the impact on quality of life for Soldiers and their families.



The success and combat readiness of any Army unit depends on multiple elements, but a key element that can make or break a company is morale. Thus, per the explicit directive of the commanding general, the MICC OIG also conducted a morale assessment this year for multiple MICC units to evaluate the command team relationship, leadership, training, accountability and other factors that affect these units’ morale.



“Soldiers don’t just ask for great leaders, they demand it,” Aubry said. “A Soldier always wants to work for a great leader who is trustworthy, cares about them, is fair and just, implements good order and discipline, and who is not complacent. When morale is high in a unit, both Soldiers and civilians tend to show fewer negative behaviors and experience less workplace stress, which ultimately results in improved workplace relationships between employees and leadership, increased productivity, less employee turnover, and definitely more attention to mission accomplishment and detail.”



Another area of focus the OIG staff reviewed was a special interest item inspection of reception, integration and training of newly-gained MICC members, to include Soldiers and civilian interns. The inspection was to determine if MICC members new to the command are properly greeted and integrated into units, adequately trained, mentored, coached and certified to perform their duties to support the warfighter.



“Increasing the quality of life for our Soldiers, civilians and families is directly tied to increasing our readiness,” said Catherine Lassiter, a MICC inspector general. “We are continually working to improve the quality of life for our people and their families by showing them what ‘right’ looks like so they can excel in their jobs and build successful careers and lives in the MICC, thereby increasing our ability to service our mission partners.”



To assist the commanding general to impact change and sustain the command readiness, the MICC OIG is formulating the fiscal 2021 inspection schedule as well as querying leadership input for inspection topics for fiscal 2022-23. This continuous inspection cycle ensures the OIG provides an assessment of operational and administrative effectiveness across the MICC enterprise.



“This supports the commanding general and subordinate commanders in achieving disciplined and combat-contracting ready units that will maintain the operational effectiveness and preparedness of MICC,” Lassiter said.



This year, the OIG staff also assessed active post-award functions to determine if MICC organizations implemented and sustained recommendations from previous procurement management reviews and corrective action plans. This assessment identified whether virtual documentation is being filed correctly and contracting officer representative files are maintained in Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment. The OIG assessed active post-award functions to determine if MICC organizations implemented and sustained recommendations from previous procurement management reviews and corrective action plans.



“Every day leaders work to change the Army culture for the better,” Lassiter said. “Establishing cohesive teams helps build rapport and trust across our formations, promoting civility, equality, respect and dignity among team members.”



About the MICC:

Headquartered at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,500 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. As part of its mission, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.