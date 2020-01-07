Naval Logistics Library Update Expands Access to Publications

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – The Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Enterprise Web team at NAVSUP Business Systems Center (BSC) released an updated Naval Logistics Library (NLL) application, July 1.



The recent release featured a newly designed front end with improved document search capabilities, Defense Logistics Management Standard compliant transactions, order fulfillment of hard-copy documents through Navy Enterprise Resource Planning, and interfaces to Defense Logistics Agency print-on-demand services. The NLL application was also migrated completely to the NAVSUP Enterprise web environment.



The current NLL application contains 176,926 active publications, knowledge management features, and supply support for instructions, directives, technical manuals, recipes, and other digital documents.



“Naval Logistics Library supports Navy readiness by providing technical documentation and publications that assist the fleet in preparing and maintaining Navy aircraft and ships,” said Shannon Ngo, NAVSUP Enterprise Web project manager at NAVSUP BSC.



“This one system allows users to search, find, and order any document in the NLL. Users can access and order electronic and hard-copy documents. View, download, or order print and burn-on-demand documents,” said Mike Brown, NAVSUP Enterprise Web team lead at NAVSUP BSC. “We’ve implemented a feature where any common-access card user in the fleet can search and view NLL documents. If users need to do more than basic document searches, they still need to go through the full process of registering for an account.”



Personnel aboard Navy ships and installations can use NLL to search for instructional documents, placards, and other materials required for their specific platforms using keywords, family number, title, publication number, or stock number.



“Whether it’s instructional documents about specific systems or placards that need to be posted, there’s a whole package of materials different classes of ships and installations need to maintain readiness. The new NLL application has a significantly improved search feature that will assist fleet users in ordering what they need,” said Brown.



Naval Logistics Library users with approved accounts can access the system directly online and order materials. The fleet is also able to order publications via One-Touch Support or other systems, and Defense Automatic Addressing System will route the requisitions to NLL for processing and fulfillment.



Common-access card users can access the NLL application by visiting, https://nll.navsup.navy.mil. Users will need to register for an account to access additional features, such as ordering publications.



NAVSUP BSC is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP, and provides information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of information systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting.



NAVSUP is headquartered in Mechanicsburg and employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.

