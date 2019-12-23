Career assistance advisor leads Airmen

When an enlistment contract is near its end, Airmen are faced with the daunting decision of choosing between staying in, getting out, or retraining for another Air Force position.



One of the many great assets that Team Fairchild provides to its Airmen when facing tough decisions like this is the career assistance advisor. The CAA, in an effort to help create a stronger and smarter force, provides resources and guidance to Airmen about the options they have when considering how they would like to shape their careers.



“I want Airmen to come talk to me because I can be the unbiased third party that will give them all of the options they may not have known were available,” said Master Sgt. Benjamin Barrett, 92nd Force Support Squadron career assistance advisor. “I think people get very narrow-minded and focused on wanting to do just one thing.”



Barrett helps Airmen invest in themselves by providing professional enhancement and development courses to assist Airmen in broadening their knowledge, which helps to make critical career decisions more approachable.



The professional enhancement courses that Barrett provides are available to all Airmen who are looking to improve their bullet writing and speech skills, along with learning about education opportunities, stress management, team building, and leadership.



“I schedule all of the professional seminars that the Education Center offers,” Barrett said. “I organize the Airmen professional enhancement seminar, non-commissioned officer professional enhancement seminar, senior NCO professional enhancement seminar, the flight chief course, as well as other professional development seminars throughout each month.”



The CAA position is a broadening opportunity for NCOs to step out of their normal career fields and contribute to developing Airmen.



“Barrett is a perfect fit for the job,” said MSgt Lance Hasz, former 92nd FSS career assistance advisor. “While he’s in the seat, he’s going to do great things to take the program to the next level.”



Barrett worked as an Emergency Management flight superintendent before starting his career assistance advisor position.



“Before I started this job, I would come up here and help Master Sgt. Hasz teach the First Term Airmen Course and professional development classes,” Barrett said. “I realized his job is to help people, so I thought I would apply for the job and give back to Airmen.”



If you would like to receive professional development or guidance on career decisions, then a visit to the CAA is a great opportunity to consider your options.



Appointments and walk-ins are available. For more information on the career assistance program, contact Master Sgt. Barrett at the education center at 509-247-8020.

