NORAD AIR DEFENSE EXERCISE PLANNED FOR NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – North American Aerospace Defense Command will conduct air defense exercise Falcon Virgo Wednesday 12:30-2:30 a.m. (ET) in the National Capital Region.



The exercise includes U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter aircraft, an U.S. Army C-12 twin-engine turboprop aircraft, a U.S. Coast Guard MH-65D helicopter, and Civil Air Patrol Cessna 182T general aviation aircraft. Some portions of the exercise may involve flights at approximately 2,500 feet and may be visible from the ground. If weather prevents scheduled flights, the exercise will commence the next day.



NORAD conducts exercises with a variety of scenarios including airspace restriction violations, hijackings and responses to unknown aircraft. NORAD carefully plans and closely controls all exercises.



Falcon Virgo is a recurring exercise in support of Operation Noble Eagle, which focuses on the surveillance and control of airspace over Canada and the United States. The defense of North America is NORAD's top priority and the command remains on alert and prepared to respond to security threats 24/7.



For more than 60 years, NORAD has identified and intercepted potential air threats to

North America through the execution of the command’s aerospace warning and aerospace control missions. NORAD also keeps watch over Canadian and U.S. internal waterways and maritime approaches under its maritime warning mission.

