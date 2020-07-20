Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kirtland Spouses Club collects donations for the Navajo Nation

    07.20.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Kirtland Spouses Club (KSC) held a drive-through donation fundraiser to aid in relief efforts for the Navajo Nation at the KSC Clubhouse on Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 16 and 17, 2020.

    Members of the KSC worked in shifts during the two-day fundraiser to collect donations such as non-perishable food items, canned goods, diapers, pet food and other necessity items.

    “The Navajo Nation has been hit hard with COVID-19, so we really wanted to show our support and participate,” said Brittni McDonald, KSC president. “They were in need and that’s what we’re all about, helping our community.”

    The KSC was able to make this event happen by partnering with organizations such as DreamLab and Women to Be. With the help of Team Kirtland’s donations, the organizations were able to distribute donated items to families of the Navajo Nation.

    “I think anywhere we can reach out to any group, if we have the ability and the resources, we should do it,” said Kay Coleman, KSC grant chairman. “We do what we can, however we can.”

    For information on future events, visit the KSC facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/OFFICIALkirtlandspousesclub.

