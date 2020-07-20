Force Protection Augmentee Training

CE Weekly submission by MSgt Thomas Galetto, EOD Flight Superintendent //



Recovering a base after an attack requires the expertise of multiple teams. Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) personnel are the first to enter the airfield to assess damage and perform Rapid Hazard Mitigation (REHM) to clear the airfield of Unexploded Ordnance (UXO). The REHM process requires the help of many Airmen to ensure Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) is performed properly.



To meet these demands, the 386 EOD flight at Ali Al Salem AB, Kuwait looked within the squadron for personnel to recruit for an augmentee force. The Force Protection flight, having the largest number of personnel potentially available after an attack, was the perfect choice. After getting more than 30 volunteers, the EOD flight conducted a phased training program. Phase One consisted of classroom training on explosive handling and transportation, preparation of explosive charges to support Expedient

Multiple UXO Disposal (EMUD) operations, and gaining a basic understanding of placing explosive charges to destroy/disrupt UXOs on the airfield. At the end of Phase One, students took a written explosive safety test. Phase Two took students outside for a hands on practical field training exercise (FTX), where they worked to build explosive setups and employ them in the field. Phase Three consisted of students responding to the EOD flight building to prep live-time fuze and igniters for a large scale RADR exercise.



Upon the completion of the training, 27 of the volunteers were able to show their confidence and capability through testing and a hands-on demonstration, showcasing their ability to augment the EOD flight for REHM and EMUD operations. To date, 11 Force Protection personnel have completed all three phases of the training with more to come.

