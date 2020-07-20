Update to Civil Engineer Arming Groups

CE Weekly Submission by CMSgt Randall Youngblood, CE Chief of Enlisted Matters //



Threats to Air Force missions, capabilities and systems are more complex than ever before. Civil Engineers are often placed at the forefront of such unknowns without the aid of Security Forces. These demanding circumstances require Civil Engineers to be organized, trained, and equipped for mission success at any threat level. To better prepare our Airmen, the following changes have been made to Arming Group Classifications AFI 36-2654, USAF Arming Group Listing.



All Active Duty Air Force Prime BEEF and RED HORSE personnel have moved to Arming Group A. Once every 12 months, these personnel will complete small arms and light weapons qualification training on all required weapons, to include a night-firing requirement. All Active Duty personnel serving in organizations outside of Prime BEEF and RED HORSE squadrons (i.e. staff, school, DSD, etc.) will remain in Arming Group B. After completing Basic Military Training, Technical Training graduates will belong to Arming Group C, and will require qualification for advancement to Arming Group A once assigned to a Prime BEEF or RED HORSE squadron.



Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve Civil Engineers in Prime BEEF and RED HORSE squadrons will remain in Arming Group B. This arming group aligns more closely to deployment tempo requirements.



Additionally, all Active Duty Air Force, Air National Guard, and Air Force Reserve EOD personnel will remain in Arming Group A. This includes EOD personnel serving in staff positons or in other non-traditional Civil Engineer organizations.



Civil Engineers are also authorized to conduct sustainment firing. Commanders should contact their local Security Forces Squadron to schedule time on the range that is outside of the Air Force Qualification Course. For any questions or concerns please have your Unit Deployment Manager (UDM) reach out to their local CATM Office.

