The Civil Engineer Truths & Salty Demo

CE Weekly Article with contributions from Brigardier General Mark V. Slominski, Mobilization Assistant to the Director of Civil Engineers //



Air Force Civil Engineers have core principles, the CE Truths, that define our “why.” The “why” is what draws us in to be CE in the first place, what keeps our enthusiasm and dedication for the important mission we deliver, and what defines our purpose. There are pivotal moments in our history that further focus our “why.” In 2020, we see a convergence of these concepts, with the publication of our six CE Truths coinciding with the 35th anniversary of a highly realistic and influential exercise called Salty Demo which underpins the value of the CE Truths.



“Air Force civil engineers prepare for war during peacetime, train as organic units, and deploy fully capable of rapidly establishing airbases to support the projection of airpower.” This is a direct quote from Air Force Doctrine, as found in Annex 3-34 Engineer Operations. This AF Doctrine defines our purpose as Air Force CEs in its opening sentence: “Air Force civil engineer forces establish, operate, sustain and protect installations as power projection platforms that enable Air Force and other supported commanders core capabilities through engineering and emergency response services across the full mission spectrum.”



The Doctrine also recognizes the synergy between Air Force weapons systems and basing systems. “More than aircraft, missiles, or weapons, airpower is the coordinated activities of the weapon system, the weapon support system and the basing system. The weapon system comprises the delivery vehicle, weapon, and operator. The weapon support system directly supports the weapon system. The basing system includes the infrastructure, people, materiel and information needed to sustain operations for both the weapon and the weapon support system.” Read the full doctrine here: https://www.doctrine.af.mil/Doctrine-Annexes/Annex-3-34-Engineer-Ops/



As CEs, we are a key part of the Air Force community that crews the basing system. Think of a B-17 bomber as an analogy. Each member of the Flying Fortress weapon system crew had a specialty forged in their knowledge, skills and training. Additionally, each member had collective responsibilities and the ability to back each other up to crew the aircraft for mission success. Air Force CEs, in coordination with other Combat Support functions, are similar in how we crew an Air Base. We integrate civilian, contractor and total force military personnel who specialize by Air Force Specialty Code or job series while also generalize for effective problem solving and delivery of the basing system’s mission.



We also do things differently than our sister Services when it comes to home station and expeditionary engineering. The Army and Navy separate in-garrison Department of Public Works type functions from Emergency Services, full spectrum readiness/response, and expeditionary engineering. In contrast, Air Force CEs integrate traditional engineer capabilities with mission critical response forces in units that work and train organically at home station and deploy organically for war or other contingencies. We train as we fight – an integrated basing system mission delivery force. Our organization and mission delivery are highly valued and much sought after in the Joint environment. The presence of the infamous RED HORSE red cap or the PRIME BEEF patch meant in past contingency operations, and continues to mean, “full spectrum military engineering delivered” to our Joint and Coalition partners.



Earlier this year, the Directorate of Civil Engineers unveiled its guiding strategy: the Civil Engineer Annex to the Basing and Logistics Flight Plan. Read the strategy here: https://static.dvidshub.net/media/pubs/pdf_51317.pdf. As part of the CE Annex, we unveiled the CE Truths which provide six foundational statements formed by our Doctrine, binding us together in purpose as to why we exist.



Influenced by the National Defense Strategy and the priorities of the Secretary of the Air Force and Chief of Staff of the Air Force, the “CE Annex” describes the two future end states for the Air Force CE organization: (1) Resilient and right-sized installations, and (2) Agile, innovative, and ready Airmen engineers. Air Force CEs pursue these end states through three strategic efforts, each with its own plan of targeted objectives and timelines. These strategies focus on the three components of the CE organization: installations, people and squadrons.



The strategic efforts outlined in this document will shape our future, just as they were shaped by the Air Force CE story, which can be seen here: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/689451/us-air-force-civil-engineers-our-story. This story is one of trials, triumphs, and tenacity. By understanding Air Force CE history, the engineering community and the Air Force at large are better equipped for the future.



A defining moment for our organization and purpose occurred 35 years ago. The outcomes of an exercise known as Salty Demo ring true today, and underscore our “why” statement, as expanded upon in our CE Truths.



As a realistic exercise highlighting the criticality of Base Recovery After Attack, Salty Demo clarified and reinforced the need to establish, operate, sustain and recover an Air Base at war. As an outcome of the exercise, it became imperative to create a squadron that commanded the necessary forces for orchestrated Air Base recovery from attack to restore aircraft sortie generation. That is who we are. This exercise may be viewed as the initiating event that underpins present Air Force CE squadron organization, as well as readiness and lethality initiatives outlined in the CE Annex.



Salty Demo simulated attacks on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. This exercise remains the most realistic and recent evaluation of the Air Force’s ability to withstand peer-to-peer attacks. In advance of the exercise, the Air Force increased Spangdahlem’s manpower significantly to simulate a real-life attack, sending additional explosive ordnance disposal personnel and engineers to operate heavy construction gear to repair damaged runways and facilities. However, increased manpower and additional gear was not enough. The simulated attacks caused significant destruction and heavy damage to aircraft, buildings, and power systems. The installation was not prepared, and gaps in organization and readiness became apparent.



Lessons learned from this exercise are the foundation behind Air Force CE squadrons and their responsibility of leading Base Recovery After Attack. The importance of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Readiness career fields had always been clear in airfield damage assessment, as well as emergency preparedness and response. With Salty Demo etched in the minds of Air Force leadership, these career fields were officially brought into Civil Engineering in 1991. Since then, Air Force CEs have been entrusted with seamlessly integrating engineers, craftsmen, operators, explosive ordnance disposal, Fire/Emergency Services and Emergency Management/Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) under one commander.



Salty Demo also pushed the Air Force toward viewing the Air Base as a Weapon System. As quoted in the October 1988 Air Force Magazine article about Salty Demo, “The most significant change may be in the thinking of leaders and planners. Many of them now talk about ‘Fighting the Air Base,’ a concept that regards the installation as a warfighting asset akin to a weapon system instead of as incidental real estate.” Read the article here: https://www.airforcemag.com/article/1088forward/.



Although battlefields today are more lethal, disruptive, and combined across different domains than they were in 1985 during Salty Demo, this exercise helped inform our enduring CE Truths. As seen during Salty Demo, bases are not sanctuaries and full spectrum CE forces must effectively crew the base to project airpower before, during and after attacks. Our civilian and military Airmen Engineers are essential to defeat the threats that an Air Base may face. Despite a changing global environment, Airmen Engineers remain guided by six core truths which have stood the test of time and conflict throughout Air Force CE history.



These are the CE Truths:



1. Air Force installations are power projection platforms.

2. Asset Management principles drive how we mitigate risk to installation health.

3. We measure readiness first and foremost by the readiness of the weapon systems we support.

4. Total Force development at home enables Airmen Engineers to rapidly employ forces and adapt to full-spectrum threats.

5. Presenting agile Prime BEEF and RED HORSE capabilities critically supports Combatant Commanders’ projection of airpower.

6. Installations are built by, maintained by, and recovered by Airmen Engineers.



This year marks the 35th anniversary of the Salty Demo exercise. The conditions for conflict which led to Salty Demo continue to exist today in multiple theaters of operation. The success or failure of the Air Force depends upon the ability of its forces to establish, protect and recover bases at home and abroad. As outlined in the CE Annex, our strategic approach strengthens our bases through effective Installation Investment Strategy in order to maintain and operate Air Bases as power projection platforms. Air Force CEs are also aggressively working to revitalize squadrons and champion initiatives which restore engineers’ ability to excel in near-peer scenarios.



The historical context of Air Force Civil Engineers, and of Salty Demo in particular, is highly relevant in today’s world and provides a glimpse into what Airmen Engineers can expect in a future conflict. Salty Demo demonstrated what is necessary to ready forces in contested environments to crew the basing system which projects power with its weapons systems.



In accordance with the CE Annex, Air Force Civil Engineers will continue to invest in our most important assets: our people and the installations we crew. These priorities will generate Air Force Civil Engineer capabilities for the future operating environment. By linking strategy, planning, programming, budgeting and execution efforts, the CE Annex and enduring CE Truths ensure that we live up to our motto: Engineers…lead the way!

