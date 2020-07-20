Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nimitz Strike Group Participates in Cooperative Exercises with Indian Navy

    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group joins Indian Navy for cooperative deployment

    Courtesy Photo | The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, consisting of flagship USS Nimitz (CVN 68), ...... read more read more

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.20.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    INDIAN OCEAN – The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, consisting of flagship USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Sterett (DDG 104) and USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), participated in cooperative exercises with the Indian Navy in the Indian Ocean commencing July 20.

    "It was a privilege to operate with the Indian Navy,” said Rear Adm. Jim Kirk, commander, Nimitz Carrier Strike Group. “RADM Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, leads a powerful and highly skilled Fleet. The opportunity to have the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group join with his Fleet for a series of exercises improved our interoperability and is a testimony to the flexibility of both our Navies."

    While operating together, the U.S. and Indian naval forces conducted high-end exercises designed to maximize training and interoperability, including air defense. Nimitz CSG’s operations are designed to provide security throughout the region while building partnerships with friends and allies.

    Naval engagements such as these exercises improve the cooperation of U.S. and Indian maritime forces and contribute to both sides' ability to counter threats at sea, from piracy to violent extremism. These engagements also present opportunities to build upon the pre-existing strong relationship between the United States and India and allow both countries to learn from each other.

    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is currently deployed to the Indian Ocean in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2020
    Date Posted: 07.20.2020 10:24
    Story ID: 374204
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 38
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Strike Group Participates in Cooperative Exercises with Indian Navy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Carrier Strike Group 11
    USNINNCODEP2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT