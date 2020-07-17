Congressman focuses on future during visit to FRCE

Photo By John Olmstead | Fleet Readiness Center East Commanding Officer Capt. Mark E. Nieto, right, and Rep....... read more read more Photo By John Olmstead | Fleet Readiness Center East Commanding Officer Capt. Mark E. Nieto, right, and Rep. Greg Murphy, second from right, discuss operations on FRCE’s H-53 heavy-lift helicopter line during Murphy’s visit to the facility Friday, July 17. Murphy, who represents North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, visited FRCE to receive updates on the future of naval aviation, the current status of operations and the economic opportunities FRCE brings to Eastern North Carolina. see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. – During a visit to Fleet Readiness Center East Friday, July 17, Rep. Greg Murphy received updates on the future of naval aviation, the current status of operations and the economic opportunities FRCE brings to Eastern North Carolina.



Murphy, who represents North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, toured the facility with FRCE Commanding Officer Capt. Mark E. Nieto. The itinerary focused on the F-35 Lightning II and future plans for F-35 maintenance and capabilities at FRCE.



“I was pleased to introduce Congressman Murphy to our facility at Fleet Readiness Center East, and familiarize him with the vital work we’re doing to support naval aviation.” Nieto said. “This visit gave us an excellent opportunity to provide him with a firsthand look at how FRCE operations contribute to defense readiness, and what we need to be successful, now and in the future.”



Murphy, along with a group of his staff and local leaders, made additional stops at the H-53 heavy lift helicopter and V-22 Osprey lines. During the tour, he also had the opportunity to speak with FRCE’s aircraft maintenance professionals, learn about their workload, and discuss measures the command has implemented to keep the workforce safe while still meeting the needs of the nation’s warfighters during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Murphy made his first official visit to FRCE two days after he toured Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River with Charles Williams Jr., the assistant secretary of the Navy for energy, installations and environment; Rear Adm. John Korka, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Command; and Maj. Gen. Edward Banta, commander, Marine Corps Installation Command. The congressman is a member of the House Military Depot and Industrial Facilities Caucus, a bipartisan group of House members dedicated to policy issues that affect military industrial facilities, including aviation depots, arsenals, ammunition plants, shipyards and energetic material production facilities. Caucus members work to educate other members of Congress on matters of importance to the military depot and industrial facility community, and advocate for necessary changes in policy.



FRCE is North Carolina's largest maintenance, repair, overhaul and technical services provider, with more than 4,000 civilian, military and contract workers. Its annual revenue exceeds $835 million. The facility generates combat air power for America’s Marines and naval forces while serving as an integral part of the greater U.S. Navy; Naval Air Systems Command; and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers.