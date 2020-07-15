MEDLANT visits Cherry Point

CHERRY POINT, N.C. – Commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (MEDLANT) Rear Adm. Darin K. Via, visited the Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC)/Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point (NHCCP), July 15, 2020.



Via recently assumed command of Naval Medical Forces Atlantic and is also the Senior Market Manager of the Tidewater Military Health System.



The admiral spent a large portion of his visit touring NHCCP’s facilities, speaking with Sailors and asking questions about their jobs and what they do on a daily basis.



“We had a great visit with the admiral today,” said NMRTC Commanding Officer Capt. Doug Stephens. “The admiral asked numerous questions of my staff during his visit regarding how we are coping in today’s COVID environment. Knowing our leadership is aware of the issues we face every day on the deckplates, and knowing he is gathering and using the information we provide moving forward, makes our job of keeping the warfighter in the fight that much easier.”



Via addressed his operational objectives during his time in command and thanked the staff for quickly responding to the pandemic while still ensuring that ready medical and medically ready forces are manned, trained and equipped to perform in near peer competition and kinetic operations.

“Directly contributing to naval superiority is what we do, it’s who we are. You are leading Navy Medicine by keeping our warfighter in the fight! You have ensured that our force health protection practices maximize the preservation of the fighting force in all phases of military operations. I am thankful for your commitment to readiness, your partnerships for clinical sustainment, such as Tactical Combat Casualty Care, access to specialty care, hiring qualified professional candidates and the dynamic approach you’ve taken to maintain this facility.”

Via visited and spoke with staff, many of which he knew from previous duty stations, at the recently opened Intensive Outpatient Program facility, before moving through the clinic’s medical home port, pharmacy, radiology, Warrior Wellness and Readiness Clinic, Surgical Services, Behavioral Health and Physical therapy. After, he met with the clinic’s executive steering committee where senior leaders had the opportunity to discuss topics facing the medical community.



“I think it was really refreshing that Rear Adm. Via, so early in his new assignment, chose to come to Cherry Point,” said Cmdr. Tamera Corson, NHCCP’s director for health care business. “We’re a small command, yet he listened to our concerns, took copious notes, and engaged all of us in very serious conversations about Navy Medicine moving forward.”



Named after Medal of Honor recipient, Pharmacist Mate Second Class William D. Halyburton, Navy Medical and Readiness Training Command/Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point provides high-quality patient care to more than 18,000 active-duty members and DOD beneficiaries. In addition to out-patient surgical services, NHCCP offers Medical Home Port (including family care and pediatrics), Internal Medicine, Orthopedics, Physical Therapy, Mental Health, Pharmacy services, Preventive Medicine, Aviation Medicine and Radiology to include MRIs.

