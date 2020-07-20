Program offers Area IV students productive summer opportunities

CAMP HENRY, Republic of Korea — After months of being locked up in the house due to COVID-19 restrictions, young learners in Area IV now have the opportunity to be productive and get back into a normal schedule over the summer.



The USAG Daegu Summer Hire Program is open to high school and college students from June through August. The program offers an insight to students on what a government job is like, while also providing young adults with a steady stream of income.



“The mornings are the busiest time of the day,” said Ashley Ballanco, a sophomore assigned to the Camp Walker post office. “We start the morning by stamping and sorting letters. After that, we unload the crates of boxes, then for the rest of the day we get packages for customers and organize boxes.”



Summer hires are assigned to jobs all over the Garrison, giving them hands-on work experience, which can be applied to resumes and college & scholarship applications. Summer hires are given the opportunity to build new working habits, which can prepare them for school.



Joshua Lee, a sophomore in college working with the USAG Daegu Plans, Analysis & Integration Office, is returning for his third year in the program.



“I think of summer hire as a beneficial program for both me and the organization because we exchange our knowledge and expertise. I can personally take what I learn from PAIO – excel, management and organization – and I can apply it in my field of research for when I go back to university.” Lee said. ”I also get experience in a real working environment, which allows me to develop my professionalism.”



Students can benefit from the program by also developing good habits while working in different office jobs. Setting good working habits and ethics from an early stage will help students in the future in school and in the workforce. Learning how to be professional in a real work environment can prepare student summer hires for the real world.



The USAG Daegu Summer Hire Program opens up every summer to students in Area IV on USA JOBS at www.usajobs.gov. Summer hires will go through an application process just like a normal federal job.

