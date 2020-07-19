USS Carney Returns Home to Mayport

NORFOLK, Va. (NNS) -- The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) arrived at its new homeport, Naval Station Mayport, July 19. The ship has completed its five-year forward deployment to Rota, Spain as part of Destroyer Squadron 60.



This marks a return for Carney as Naval Station Mayport served as the ship’s original homeport before the ship departed to Rota, September 25, 2015. While in U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, the ship played a vital role in strengthening U.S. relationships with NATO allies and regional partners through NATO missile defense, full spectrum maritime security operations, bi-lateral and multi-lateral training exercises, and other operations and deployments.



On the ship’s seventh and final patrol in U.S. 6th Fleet in spring of 2020, Carney conducted a Tactical Control (TACON) shift from 6th to U.S. 5th Fleet in support of national tasking alongside the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). While transiting back to Rota, Spain, Carney became the most recent ship in naval history to circumnavigate Africa instead of transiting north through the Suez Canal.



The ship began its transit back to Mayport last month, after it was replaced by the Mayport-based Arleigh Burke guided-missile destroyer, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80).



“I could not be more proud of the crew as we make our return to Mayport after five years forward deployed to Spain,” said Carney’s commanding officer, Cmdr. Chris Carroll.



“The determination and professionalism of the crew during large-scale multinational exercises and maritime security operations with real world strategic implications in the 6th and 5th Fleet areas of responsibilities is a clear demonstration of what it means to be a part of “505 Feet of American Fighting Steel.”



Carney arrived in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations after joining the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) on its return transit from deployment. U.S. 2nd Fleet exercises operational authorities over assigned ships, aircraft, and landing forces on the East Coast and the Atlantic.



“We are extremely happy to welcome Carney back to the Mayport Basin,” said Capt. Jason Canfield, Naval Station Mayport’s Commanding Officer. “The men and women onboard and their families have come back to the best base in the Navy and I know Jacksonville and the surrounding beaches communities are happy to have them back as well.”



