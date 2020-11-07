38th Regional Support Group Change of Command

Story by Sgt. 1st Class Tracy L. Korff

Public Affairs NCO, 38th Regional Support Group



Cross Lanes, W.Va. – Soldiers of the Army Reserve’s 38th Regional Support Group (RSG) gathered to conduct a change of command ceremony here, July 11.



The change of command ceremony is rich in military traditions that date back to the 18th century and signifies the transfer of command responsibility from an outgoing commander to an incoming commander through the passing of colors ensuring the Soldiers are never without leadership.



Brig. Gen. Cheryn L. Fasano, commanding general of the 310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) presided over the ceremony where Col. Colin J. Morrow ended his tenure as commander of the 38th RSG, and Col. Scott S. Romero accepted command of the group.



“Command is very difficult, it’s a challenge that a lot of leaders don’t take on or have an opportunity to do,” said Fasano, “the fact that you accepted command and stepped up shows you’re dedicated to Soldiers.”



During Morrow’s tenure he successfully mobilized the group to Ft. Hood, Tx. The group’s mission was to serve as the Hood Mobilization Brigade, one of two mobilization brigades within the Army and facilitated deploying and redeploying more than 22,000 Soldiers from Apr.. 2018 – Apr. 2019 from the Army Reserve and Army National Guard. In addition to training, the 38th RSG played an integral role in improving Wi-Fi services and the bus route on Ft. Hood.



“We have a legacy there, we have made North Fort Hood a much better place,” said Morrow.



Morrow has more than thirty years of military service and is a graduate of the Army War College with a Masters in Strategic Studies, a Masters in International Relations and Comparative Politics from Wright State University, and a Bachelors in Political Science from Rutgers University. In his civilian capacity, Morrow is the Director of Special Programs for The Design Knowledge Company in Fairborn, Ohio.



“Command is privilege, it’s not a right,” said Morrow, “it’s not an individual sport and my success has been predicated on the work of the battalion commanders and the group staff.”



The symbolism laid in the return of the colors from Romero to Command Sgt. Maj. William Schultz, the interim senior enlisted advisor for the 38th RSG, affirms his faith in the Noncommissioned Officer Corps and serves as an act of fidelity to the new commander.



Romero challenged 38th RSG soldiers to find a balance between the importance of family and the ability to remain combat ready. He honored Morrow for his time in command and acknowledged that the bar was set high as he begins his tenure.



“I promise you, it won’t slip under my watch,” said Romero, “we will do all we can to move this RSG, the 38th, towards excellence.”

