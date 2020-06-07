USACAPOC(A) officially changes hands with virtual change of command

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) commander, MG...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) commander, MG Darrell J. Guthrie (left), and Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Coggin (right) share a moment together as they celebrate following the change-of-command ceremony held virtually 06 July 20. (U.S. Army reserve photo by Sgt. Dustin Gautney) see less | View Image Page

The guidon for the Army Reserve’s Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) was handed to a new commander during a virtual change-of-command July 6, at the unit’s reserve center headquarters.



Incoming commander, Brig. Gen. Jeffrey C. Coggin received the USACAPOC(A) guidon from outgoing commander Maj. Gen. Darrell J. Guthrie. In virtual messages posted to social media and the Army Reserve USACAPOC web page, www.usar.army.mil/USACAPOC, both commanders shared highlights brought on by the occasion.



Maj. Gen. A.C. Roper, deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, presided over the virtual ceremony and served as the continuity of leadership between the outgoing and incoming commanders during the virtual passage of command.



Roper began his remarks with recognition of the achievement of completing a successful change of command during the COVID-19 pandemic. He continued his remarks with a favorable overview of Guthrie’s accomplishments as USACAPOC(A) commander.



“I want to thank you. Your leadership, your hard work, your dedication, and untiring efforts have made a significant difference in USACAPOC and its support across the force,” he said.



“You’ve done some heavy lifting, and this command has a highly regarded reputation,” continued Roper.



Roper also welcomed Coggin, sharing with the audience that the command is transitioning into capable hands and headed into the future.



“You have had a great and distinguished career… so I charge you to maintain and improve upon the high standards set forth by your predecessor,” Roper stated.



Guthrie, who had served as the USACAPOC(A) commander since Sept. 2, 2017, paid tribute to the USACAPOC(A) Soldiers and civilians who have made it successful.



“The last 24 months have been the most rewarding of my Army career, and none of it would have been possible without the support of the Soldiers, Civilians, Family members and other stakeholders of USACAPOC,” said Guthrie.



Guthrie then outlined challenges that had faced USACAPOC(A) during his term of leadership and the command strategy that the command had developed.



“Best people, best mission, bright future. Harnessing our collective influence,” said Guthrie.



“And that takes us into the future…You are well positioned to excel as you head into that future,” continued Guthrie.



Coggin took command of USACAPOC(A), acknowledging the complex world we live in and the necessity of having an Army Reserve which is ready to answer the nation’s call whenever needed.



“We are met with adversity in many challenges compounded by COVID-19,” said Coggin.



“We will continue to meet these challenges and move forward, relying on our Army values and working together as one team,” continued Coggin.



Coggin outlined the path forward for USACAPOC(A) under his command. “Our mission is clear, that USACAPOC is manned, equipped, trained, organized, and led, to provide strategic operational and tactical civil affairs, psychological operations, and information operations capabilities to enhance the lethality of the conventional force commander” said Coggin.



“It is my intent to provide you with the leadership you demand and deserve, and to empower you to do your jobs well,” continued Coggin.



Coggin concluded his remarks by making clear that USACAPOC(A)’s true focus will remain enabling the U.S. Army Reserve to meet America’s requirements at home and abroad.



“Collective influence is our strength and ability to contribute to multi-domain operations and the lethality of the supported commands,” said Coggin.



“To be the leaders for collective influence, we must be adept at being collaborative influencers,” continued Coggin.



“As we move forward, let’s work as one team across the entire command, and continue our mission to train and provide professional civil affairs, psychological operations, and information operations Soldiers that are motivated, dedicated, and take the initiative and who are proud to call themselves USACAPOC(A),” said Coggin.