221st Quartermaster Company (FFC) Activation Ceremony

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – The 221st Quartermaster Company (Field Feeding Company), 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, held an Activation ceremony July 16, 2020.



As part of the ceremony, the uncasing of the unit colors was conducted. The 221st QMs first sergeant and guidon bearer, 1st Sgt. Felicia M. Allen, lowered the cased guidon, allowing Capt. Claire L. Marlow, commander, 221st QM, to uncase it. Lt. Col. Charles V. Jaquillard, commander, 18th CSSB, then rotated the guidon staff, formally unfurling the unit colors.



The 221st QM is the second field feeding company in the European theater. It is comprised of two platoons and a Headquarters element, providing support to two dining facilities, serving Soldiers, families, and DA Civilians at Tower Barracks and Ansbach, while simultaneously providing Army Echelons Above Brigade (EAB) support throughout the European theater.



The company has six deployable field feeding teams capable of providing support to up to 700 personnel in one location or 300 at two locations, supporting up to 4,200 personnel.



During the ceremony, Jaquillard was the guest speaker for the event. He addressed the guest and proudly spoke about the 221st QM leadership and their Soldiers.



“Capt. Claire Marlow, 1st Sgt. Allen and the team have done a tremendous job in building a cohesive and unified team of culinary specialist, skilled in their craft and armed with the desire to provide the best sustenance to our nations Soldiers.” “I see pride, motivation, and discipline in every 221st Soldier that I see or talk to.”



“I know without a doubt under Capt. Marlow’s and 1st Sgt. Allen’s leadership, that this unit is destined to accomplish great things in the coming months and years given their complex missions that lie ahead.”



As the ceremony came to an end, Jaquillard concluded his speech with a few final words.



“I’m humbled and proud to be a part of this activation ceremony and to welcome the 221st to the Warhammer Battalion and the Knight’s Brigade, where the expectation is that you provide world class support to customer units at all times, and that you are an expert in your MOS (Military Occupational Specialty) and your warrior task and drills, and that you maintain readiness at all times.”



“Be proud of this historic activation, your new mission as one company with a strong lineage and the path that you set as you forge ahead ensuring that our Soldiers and units are at their maximum capacity to win in a battle.”

