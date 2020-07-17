Final Chicago Area Waterway System Dredged Material Management Plan, integrated Environmental Impact Statement released for 30-day public review

Today, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District is releasing the final Chicago Area Waterway System (CAWS) Dredged Material Management Plan (DMMP) and integrated Environmental Impact Statement for a 30-day public review prior to issuing a Record of Decision. The public review period will last through August 17, 2020.



The purpose of the study is to identify and evaluate alternatives for dredged material management for the CAWS, which is made up of six federal navigation projects: Calumet Harbor and River; the Calumet-Saganashkee (Cal-Sag) Channel; Chicago Harbor; Chicago River; the South Branch of the Chicago River; and the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal. The Corps analyzed alternatives that could safely confine 20 years' worth of dredged material generated in the operation and maintenance of the federal navigation channels of the CAWS. Vertical expansion of the existing Chicago-area confined disposal facility is the recommended plan. According to the study, this plan is economically justified, environmentally acceptable, and technically feasible.



Comments may be submitted through Aug. 17, 2020, by email to CELRC_Planning_Econ@usace.army.mil or mail to: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (ATTN: Planning Branch), 231 S. LaSalle St. (Suite 1500) , Chicago, IL 60604.



Official notice of this period of availability is expected to be published in the Federal Register (https://www.federalregister.gov/) on July 17, 2020. The CAWS DMMP and appendices can be found on the study website at:

https://www.lrc.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works-Projects/Calumet-Harbor-and-River/

