    Dahlgren Bio-Detection and Identification Engineer Recognized for Mentoring Others

    Dr. Rose Hayden - NSWCDD Employee Development Award Winner 2020

    DAHLGREN, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2020

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

    DAHLGREN, Va. – By applying her more than two decades of experience working for the Navy, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) acquisitions engineering agent Dr. Rose Hayden received the 2019 Employee Development award.

    “Developing student and entry level personnel has been a life-long endeavor,” said Hayden, who also works as a technical direction agent for medical detection systems for Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA). “My greatest satisfaction is to see young people that I have mentored succeed at work. My aim is to provide them with guidance and show them doors to career growth within the organization.”

    The Employee Development Award recognizes NSWCDD employees who serve as role models for the next generation of leaders by creating a positive work environment, building commitment to the Navy and its core values, and fostering motivation among employees.

    Specifically, Hayden takes a personal interest in the professional development of “some of the Navy’s brightest future scientists,” according to the award citation. “Dr. Hayden is a true leader, displaying the highest standard of professionalism, integrity, and ethics.”

    Hayden’s passion for mentoring others began while she was working as a critical care registered nurse (CCRN). As a CCRN at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, she mentored newly hired nurses, including recent graduates, to work in hospital intensive care units. She now continues this passion for the betterment of NSWCDD. “At Dahlgren, I have brought aboard and mentored student interns ranging from mid-high school level to PhD level in science and engineering under various internship programs,” said Hayden.

    Hayden credits her success – and the success of her mentorship mission – to her NSWCDD managers. “I have had excellent managers while at Dahlgren, and through their professionalism and guidance, I have been able to grow and be supported,” said Hayden.

    This year’s special NSWCDD Honor Awards video program will feature remarks from NSWCDD Commanding Officer Capt. Casey Plew, NSWCDD Technical Director John Fiore, and U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman. Ninety individuals and 39 teams will be honored with various awards in the program, to be released on the command’s YouTube page later this month.

