Bohm Takes Command of Marine Corps Recruiting Command

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Virginia — Brig. Gen. Jason Q. Bohm addresses the audience after assuming command of the Marine Corps Recruiting Command at Warner Hall, July 17, 2020. MCRC upholds the Marine Corps' promise of making Marines by conducting operations to recruit qualified individuals for enlistment or commissioning into the Marine Corps' active and reserve components. The command's mission is to attain the assigned total force personnel requirements in accordance with the fiscal year's accessions strategy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Phuchung Nguyen)

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Virginia — Brig. Gen. Jason Q. Bohm assumed command of Marine Corps Recruiting Command (MCRC) from Maj. Gen. James W. Bierman, Jr. during a change of command ceremony July 17, 2020.



“This is really a great place for you [Bohm] to be right now,” said Gen. David H. Berger, the Commandant of the Marine Corps, to Bohm during the ceremony. “You’re getting a great command led by great leaders out there, but you are exactly what they need right now also. You’re not coming in cold. The standards are pretty high.”



MCRC upholds the Marine Corps' promise of making Marines by conducting operations to recruit qualified individuals for enlistment or commissioning into the Marine Corps' active and reserve components. The command’s mission is to attain the assigned total force personnel requirements in accordance with the fiscal year’s accessions strategy. Additionally, MCRC formally trains new recruiters and officer selection officers and serves as the occupational field sponsor and monitoring command for 565 career recruiters.



“I have been humbled by feats that I’ve seen MCRC achieve under the capable leadership of Maj. Gen. Bierman and Sergeant Maj. Brown,” Bohm said. “I realize I have a lot to learn, but I can tell you that the team is already getting me quickly on the spot, and I will be ready to engage. I promise … my complete and full dedication to [MCRC’s] continued health and well-being and to the accomplishment of our mission.”



During Bierman's command, MCRC accessed 3,771 officers into active duty. During that same period, 76,841 men and women shipped to recruit training, and more than 70% of them scored in the top three mental categories on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test.



Bierman has served for more than 33 years in the Marine Corps. Including his time as the MCRC commanding general, Bierman has gained nearly a decade of recruiting experience, as he previously commanded Recruiting Station Richmond, Virginia and Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region.



“What an opportunity it’s been [serving at MCRC],” Bierman said. “I thank the good Lord, and I’m so appreciative that I got to spend eight years on recruiting.”



He also has extensive experience in combat operations and other billets around the Marine Corps, having served in the Persian Gulf, the Mediterranean, Iraq, Somalia and Afghanistan.



Bierman’s personal decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit with gold star, the Bronze Star with combat distinguishing device and two gold stars, and a host of other awards.



Bierman will next assume command of the 3rd Marine Division.



“I will be admiring you in dispatches halfway across the world,” Bierman said to the MCRC headquarters staff. “Thanks for your loyalty … continue to be all in, because those recruiters deserve it, and this is a job and a business that continues to be worthy of all your best efforts.”



Bohm, who has been nominated for promotion to major general, has also served in the Marine Corps for more than 30 years, with recruiting experience as the commanding officer of Recruiting Station Charleston, West Virginia. Bohm has substantial experience in combat operations, commanding at many levels and supporting nine various contingencies and operations around the globe.



His personal awards include two Legions of Merit, two Bronze Stars with combat distinguishing device and two Joint Meritorious Service Medals, as well as many other awards.



“Thank you for the opportunity to play a role in what is a very important mission for the Marine Corps,” Bohm said. “I’m ecstatic about that.”