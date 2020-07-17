Tyndall Airman Awarded for Volunteer Work

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Florida— Tyndall acknowledged a security forces Airman who spent over 500 hours volunteering this year.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Candis Mathews, 325th Security Forces Squadron resource adviser, is being recognized with the Angel Award for her volunteer work.



Mathews serves as the community liaison for the Air Force Sergeants Association and was the former Tyndall Focus 5/6 executive of volunteering. She also received the 325th Fighter Wing Volunteer of the Year, 325th SFS Volunteer of the Year, and the 2019 Team Tyndall Volunteer of the Year.



There is no questioning Mathew’s dedication to bettering Tyndall’s community.



She recently participated in a drive-through food pantry that handed out over 50,000 pounds of food to Bay County children’s homes. Local sponsors and grocery stores also donated food products such as milk, eggs, and non-perishables to the event.



“Being in the military, we have a lot of privileges and advantages compared to people in the community,” said Mathews. “There’s an economic crisis going on in the world especially with Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). When the world is going crazy, I just want to bring a little good.”



Mathews also hosts “Adopt A Highway” campaigns that allows her and other Airmen to get out and give back to the community by keeping highways clean.



“I try to open up my opportunities to other Airmen and NCOs,” said Mathews. “I want everyone to experience volunteer work and bring something that they learned home.”



Mathews’ leadership says they are proud to have her as a part of their team.



“She is an amazing troop and she doesn’t do it for the recognition” said Master Sgt. Larue Jackson, 325th SFS logistics superintendent. “I’m actually the one who put her in for this award. She deserved the acknowledgment but she would never ask for it.”



Mathews says her volunteer work is done not for the rewards but for the lives she touches.



“I don’t need recognition, the rewarding part about volunteering is just the happiness,” said Mathews. “Whether it is you mentoring somebody or helping someone workout, they’re human in that moment. It’s simple happiness.”



Mathews says she hopes her love for volunteering inspires others to go out and give something back to the community.



“One of the greatest things you can give is your time,” said Mathews. “We can’t always give money or go out, but it doesn’t take much effort to give a phone call and just give time. Time is something you can never get back and people appreciate that.”

