Secretary of the Air Force visits Team Pope

Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett met with Team Pope Airmen on July 16 to discuss joint operations and the integral role the Air Force plays during global responses.



A key portion of the 43rd Air Mobility Operations Group’s mission comes as part the nation’s Immediate Response Force, which relies heavily on interoperability with Army partners to deploy within 18 hours of notification. In January, the first-ever IRF activated to combat Iranian aggression in what was the quickest deployment in 30 years.

“U.S. Air and Space Forces are prepared to deter adversaries and defend our nation,” said Barrett. “At Pope Army Airfield, Airmen embrace this mission.”



Pope Army Airfield is made up of squadrons spanning four Air Force major commands: Air Mobility Command, Air Combat Command, Air Education and Training Command and Air Force Special Operations Command. Combined, they train, support, deliver and execute worldwide missions with Joint Force partners at a moment’s notice.



“Whether training with our Army partners and Special Forces or refining aeromedical evacuation procedures to deliver world-class care despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Team Pope is ready to operate anywhere, anytime,” said Barrett. “Americans can take comfort in knowing Airmen are on watch and ever-ready”



Barrett met with the 43rd Air Mobility Squadron, 43rd Operations Support Squadron, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, 18th Air Support Operations Group and the 352nd Special Warfare Training Squadron. She recognized star performers, and discussed diversity and inclusion with enlisted members and officers.



“We are thankful to Secretary Barrett for visiting Team Pope and recognizing the significant mission we deliver along with our mission partners across Fort Bragg,” said Colonel Joe Vanoni, 43rd Air Mobility Operations Group commander. “It truly is a team effort and we remain willing, able and ready to execute our mission when called upon.”

