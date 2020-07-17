33rd OG welcomes new commander

Members of the 33rd Operations Group welcomed their new commander during a change of command ceremony July 17 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.



Col. Byron Pompa assumed command from Col. Brian O’Neill in front of a small gathering of socially distanced military personnel, civilian contractors and family, while the majority of the OG personnel will later watch it from home. Col. Jon Wheeler, commander of the 33rd Fighter Wing, presided over the ceremony while Tech. Sgt. Joshua Hester, NCOIC 33rd Operations Group staff, narrated.



“The change of command is the military’s formal transfer of command responsibility from one commander to the next,” said Hester, “This is a formal ceremony to pass the guidon, symbolic of the commanded unit, from the departing commander to the incoming commander.”



After relinquishing command, O'Neill will conclude 23 years of service and retire from the Air Force. O'Neill served as the 33rd OG commander since 2018. As a command pilot O’Neill has flown a combined 1,900 flight hours in the T-37, T-38, AT-38, F-16A/B/C/D and F-35A, which include over 100 combat hours in support of Operations Northern Watch, Southern Watch, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. During his service he was awarded the Bronze Star.



As O’Neill is ending his command and retiring, Pompa will begin his charge over the 33rd OG.

“The strength of the 33rd OG has and always will be its Airmen,” said Pompa. “I promise to give the best I can offer every day with full recognition that each Airman is equally as important with contributions equally valuable to this organization.”



Pompa is a command pilot with more than 2,900 flight hours in the F-16. He has served on multiple combat tours and flown combat missions in support of operations Iraqi Freedom and Freedom’s Sentinel. Pompa comes to the 33rd OG after his previous role as Director of Operations, U.S. Air Forces Central Command, Southwest Asia.



“The 33rd Operations Group proudly flies and supports the mission of the F-35,” said Hester. “Along with the formal passing of the guidon to symbolize the changing of command, we also change the name on the group’s flagship.” Hester then directed the crowd to turn toward the jet as the new commander’s name was revealed alongside the jet.



As the commander, Pompa will oversee all operations of the many squadrons within his command, consisting of the 58th Fighter Squadron, the 337th Air Control Squadron, the 33rd Operations Support Squadron, and the Air Force Special Operations Forces IFTU at Hurlburt Field, Florida.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2020 Date Posted: 07.17.2020 13:31 Story ID: 374121 Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 33rd OG welcomes new commander, by A1C Heather Leveille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.